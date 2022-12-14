TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA state troopers were putting smiles on children’s faces Wednesday morning at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

Every year, troopers deliver teddy bears to sick children who have to stay in the hospital during the holiday season.

Alabama State Trooper Association president David Steward says he always enjoys seeing the children’s faces light up with joy when they receive their bear.

“It’s unfortunate when any kid has to be in the hospital, and it’s even tougher around Christmas time all your friends are out of school but unfortunately they are in the hospital. So we look forward to this every year trying to put smiles on a child’s face,” Steward said.

Alabama State Troopers have been delivering teddy bears to hospitals across the state for 30 years, according to Steward.