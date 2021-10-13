Triple A Alabama gives advice to travelers after thousands of Southwest cancelled flights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many questions surround the thousands of flights cancelled from Southwest from last Friday into early this week.

Triple A’s Clay Ingram said this has impacted the traveling industry causing concern with some people’s apprehensiveness on travelling. He suggests if you do have an upcoming flight you should do your best to stay in touch with the airline.

Ingram recommends you check your flight on a daily basis monitoring if any changes are being made. He adds you may want to consider switching to another airline other than Southwest to be sure because some airlines are having more issues than others. Using a travel agent can be big assist when issues like this do arise as well.

“These agents can help you find an alternative route an alternative form of transportation whatever it takes to get you home. They are in the know and they know where to look and where not to look,” Clay Ingram, Triple A Alabama, said.

Ingram said Southwest is going to have to work to rebuild the public’s trust. There is differing views on what caused the flight cancellations from both Southwest Airlines and the FAA.