Trial for man accused of shooting that injured 2 TPD officers headed to grand jury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A preliminary hearing was held Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa County Jail for a man accused of a shooting that injured two Tuscaloosa police officers.

20-year-old Devonte Farmer allegedly shot at one officer three weeks ago at an apartment complex. Thankfully, the officer’s bulletproof vest stopped the bullet.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb did not want to discuss specific details about the case but says he is tired of gun violence.

“It is upsetting to me anytime anybody is threatening or harming anyone in our community. Especially when law enforcement out there are trying to do their jobs and they are targeted by people doing bad things,” Webb said.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Joanne Jannik found probable cause to bind this case over to a grand jury. No date has been set as to when the grand jury will get the case and no trial date has been set. Webb says anyone shooting at police will face serious consequences.

“A person out here engaging in criminal conduct if they have a gun it makes it that much more likely that they are going to do something to hurt someone else in our community. So we think it’s vital that bad guys who do bad things do not have guns with them period,” he said.

Farmer is charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting an officer at the Links and Greens apartments after a manhunt. He later surrendered to authorities.

Farmer is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1 million bond.