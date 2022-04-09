After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday.





Additional showers and storms are likely Wednesday evening into Thursday ahead of a cold front. The high temperature makes it into the 80s Wednesday afternoon before that front arrives. Storms Wednesday evening into Wednesday night could pack a bit of a punch, but for now overall predictability is a bit too low for us to have a Weather Aware in place yet. Check back in a day or two as the forecast for Wednesday’s storms becomes a bit more clear. The rain clears out Thursday, and temperatures dip a bit, but we stay fairly mild through the end of the week, and are knocking on 80°’s door by next weekend.