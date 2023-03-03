JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Trees are down and roadways are blocked across central Alabama due to high winds and severe weather Friday.

Additionally, as of 12:51 p.m. approximately 77,000 customers have lost power as a result of the weather.

Below is a running list of areas impacted by Friday’s weather event.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office):

  • 23rd Ave NE at 6th St NE in Center Point
  • Camp Oliver Rd at Paul Allman Rd
  • 8800 Block of County Line Road in Bagley
  • Brewster Road at Viking Drive
  • Old Springville Road at Mack Hicks Road
  • Warrior Trafford Rd at Coaldale Rd.

TUSCALOOSA (information from Tuscaloosa Police):

  • A tree is across the road at Hargrove Road and McFarland Boulevard intersection
  • Power lines down on Juniper Lane
  • Power lines down at North Overlook Road and North High Forest Drive
  • Tree down on power line at Riverside Drive and Thomas Street
  • Tree and power lines down at Saratoga Lane and Trenton DRive
  • Power lines and a tree down at Mimosa Park and Knight Avenue near the cemetery and blocking entrance of Knight Industries
  • Power lines and tree on occupied house, 18th Avenue East. Occupants were not injured
  • A tree fell on a vehicle at Capstone Cottage Apartments, 13th Street
  • Part of a metal roof is in the roadway near Peco Foods, Reese Phifer Avenue
  • Tree down on Azalea Lane
  • Tree blocking Clinton Drive and Culver Road
  • Traffic lights are out at Buttermilk Road and Skyland Boulevard East- Tree on house across from Brown’s Service Station, 21st Street

PALMERDALE

  • Tree down across roadway on Marsh Mountain Road near Hwy 75

WINSTON COUNTY

  • Numerous trees down on Country Roads in Lynn

HANCEVILLE

  • West Drive blocked due to down tree
  • County Road 601 blocked around the 6000 block due to downed tree

CULLMAN

  • Water outage in the area surrounding Highway 157 and Highway 31 towards Vinemont. City of Cullman reportedly believes a tree fell as a result of the storm and hit a main water line.

SPRINGVILLE

  • Springville Police report numerous trees and power lines down. No specifics on location at this time.