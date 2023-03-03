JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Trees are down and roadways are blocked across central Alabama due to high winds and severe weather Friday.

Additionally, as of 12:51 p.m. approximately 77,000 customers have lost power as a result of the weather.

Below is a running list of areas impacted by Friday’s weather event.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office):

23rd Ave NE at 6th St NE in Center Point

Camp Oliver Rd at Paul Allman Rd

8800 Block of County Line Road in Bagley

Brewster Road at Viking Drive

Old Springville Road at Mack Hicks Road

Warrior Trafford Rd at Coaldale Rd.

STORM DAMAGE TUSCALOOSA: today’s powerful winds knocked down part of a trees onto a University of Alabama students car. Fortunately the student was not in the vehicle and he is okay. The student lives in off campus housing pic.twitter.com/FwTY9UJ72b — Tim reid (@TimReidReporter) March 3, 2023

TUSCALOOSA (information from Tuscaloosa Police):

A tree is across the road at Hargrove Road and McFarland Boulevard intersection

Power lines down on Juniper Lane

Power lines down at North Overlook Road and North High Forest Drive

Tree down on power line at Riverside Drive and Thomas Street

Tree and power lines down at Saratoga Lane and Trenton DRive

Power lines and a tree down at Mimosa Park and Knight Avenue near the cemetery and blocking entrance of Knight Industries

Power lines and tree on occupied house, 18th Avenue East. Occupants were not injured

A tree fell on a vehicle at Capstone Cottage Apartments, 13th Street

Part of a metal roof is in the roadway near Peco Foods, Reese Phifer Avenue

Tree down on Azalea Lane

Tree blocking Clinton Drive and Culver Road

Traffic lights are out at Buttermilk Road and Skyland Boulevard East- Tree on house across from Brown’s Service Station, 21st Street

PALMERDALE

Tree down across roadway on Marsh Mountain Road near Hwy 75

WINSTON COUNTY

Numerous trees down on Country Roads in Lynn

HANCEVILLE

West Drive blocked due to down tree

County Road 601 blocked around the 6000 block due to downed tree

CULLMAN

Water outage in the area surrounding Highway 157 and Highway 31 towards Vinemont. City of Cullman reportedly believes a tree fell as a result of the storm and hit a main water line.

SPRINGVILLE