BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham District 4 City Councilor JT Moore will be partnering with Cool Green Trees for a tree planting event Saturday.

In cooperation with the Collegeville Neighborhood Association, Moore and Cool Green Trees plan to plant over 250 trees across the community.

“I’m paraphrasing but it’s been said that planting trees today is sowing the seeds of a better world for our children,” Moore said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for us to gather together in fellowship as a community and leave something behind that’s beneficial and can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The event will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The group will begin by meeting in front of the New Bethel Baptist Church at 2850 32nd Street North.

Volunteers can sign up here.