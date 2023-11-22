BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A nonprofit grief organization is looking towards spreading hope and healing this holiday season.

Community Grief Support’s “Tree of Lights” memorial dedication will be held on Dec. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Homewood Central Park. The event, which is family and pet-friendly, will honor lives lost throughout the Birmingham community this year.

A 12-foot holiday tree, located at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Central Avenue, will be lit at 5 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own ornament or make one place on the tree.

Festivities will also include holiday music, refreshments, a bounce house and an opportunity to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus.

You can also sponsor a light on the “Tree of Lights” by making a donation to CGS. Orders may be placed on Community Grief Support’s website through Dec. 12.