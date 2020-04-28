BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fallen tree has blocked a roadway in Mountain Brook Tuesday evening.
The tree fell on Montevallo Road at Carriage Place. It reportedly fell across the road, causing several power lines to go down.
Alabama Public Works and the Alabama Power were sent to the scene. The cause of the tree falling has not been released.
LATEST POSTS
- Tree falls in Mountain Brook neighborhood, blocks traffic
- White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- CBS 42 Family Time: The Harris Family
- WEATHER AWARE: Some strong storms tomorrow for East AL
- Birmingham doctor joins CBS 42 to discuss ‘Safer at Home’ Order