Tree falls in Mountain Brook neighborhood, blocks traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fallen tree has blocked a roadway in Mountain Brook Tuesday evening.

The tree fell on Montevallo Road at Carriage Place. It reportedly fell across the road, causing several power lines to go down.

Alabama Public Works and the Alabama Power were sent to the scene. The cause of the tree falling has not been released.

