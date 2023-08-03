GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Many travelers will be making their way through the “World’s Longest Yard Sale” which began Thursday morning and lasts until Sunday.

Also known as the 127-Yard Sale, the four-day event covers vendor locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. One of the two “starting points” of the route is located in Gadsden and many stops can be found along the trek.

The four central vendor locations in Alabama start at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden and then travel northbound to 2266 Tabor Road, located 2.5 miles north. The third stop rests at the intersection of AL-176 (Lookout Mountain Parkway) and AL-68 in Collinsville and Akins Shady Pines in Fort Payne.

There is no set opening or closing times for vendors, though they typically open at 8 a.m. and stay open until the evening. The World’s Longest Yard Sale is also promoted as a rain-or-shine event.

Travel directions, places to stop to eat, lodgings and more can be found on the 127-Yard Sale website.