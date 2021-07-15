Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee wakes us up, KONA ICE of Birmingham cool us off on Food Truck Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wait a minute…it’s not Friday? It doesn’t matter! We have an extra special edition of Food Truck Friday on this hot and humid Thursday.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and KONA ICE of Birmingham stopped by during CBS 42 Morning News to serve up a surprising combo that made our Thursday morning, shaved ice & coffee. Steve Thomaston, owner of KONA ICE, has been driving frozen treats around the Birmingham and Shelby County area since 2009.

Thomaston serves up his take on shave ice from sporting events to schools, making children and even their parents days with endless flavors.

While Thomaston cooled the CBS 42 Morning News team down, Taylor Spink provided a boost of energy with her Tom’s Travelin’ Coffee Truck.

Iced and Frozen or hot and steamy, Spink’s unique coffee truck has almost everything a coffee lover could ask for. They even have some sweet lemonade for the kids, so bring them along when you see her driving around town.

Spink’s truck has only been around for three weeks, so being new to the game, she can be seen cruising around and whipping up some of the best coffee in town.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will be cruising around US-280 all day tomorrow, so make sure you find them. Don’t forget about KONA ICE because they will be driving around the Birmingham area today and over the weekend.

