BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With gas prices continuing to climb, Commute Smart is encouraging people to take an alternative commute to work.

Instead of driving alone, officials with Commute Smart told CBS 42 that walking, taking the transit, or carpooling are all alternatives that can help save money.

Commute Smart also offers a ride matching service that allows customers to ride along with others who live nearby. A vanpool is available for larger groups of people with longer commutes. The cost for each trip is based on the number of riders and mileage.

“A lot of people have been interested in Commute Smart,” outreach coordinator Jeniese Hosey said. “A lot of people are interested in taking that alternative to work on gas, save on money, save on wear and tear on their car, all of which go up when the gas prices go up, so we have had a lot of increased activity in our program.”

The MAX Transit is a service that offers affordable rides across multiple areas from $1.50 to $3.50 a day.

“We service Birmingham, Bessemer, Homewood, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Tarrant, Midfield, and the city of Fairfield, so wherever you are, you can always ride with us,” Sam South, the director of communications for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority said.

South told CBS 42 that more people are riding the transit due to COVID-19 cases decreasing.

Transit trips can be scheduled by clicking here, going to the Central Station downtown, or on the My Stop App.