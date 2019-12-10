Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will burst into Birmingham once again Tuesday, Dec. 10, with a holiday feast for the eyes and ears.

The multi-platinum progressive rock group is bringing it’s winter tour to the Legacy Arena at the BJCC for one night only.

Tickets are on sale now with part of the proceeds going to Children’s of Alabama.

The concert starts Tuesday night at 7:30 P.M.

