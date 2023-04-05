HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A train derailed off its tracks in Helena Wednesday night, causing a road blockage.

According to Chief Deputy Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the train derailed at the intersection of Highways 93 and 277. No injuries have been reported.

Officials with the Helena Fire Department contacted Norfolk Southern Railway, who stated the derailment involved a single car and did not contain hazardous materials.

The Helena Police Department is rerouting traffic until the train gets put back on the train tracks.

