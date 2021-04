PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department is responding to a collision involving a train and 18-wheeler Thursday morning.

The crash occurred along Highway 52 West at Lee Street. No injuries have been reported in the accident.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while crews continue to investigate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police and @Pelhamfire are responding to a collision between a train and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 52 West at Lee Street.



We can confirm there are NO injuries. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.#PIO is en route. Media should stage in the parking lot at PelhamPD. pic.twitter.com/9AlNx4ExJI — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) April 22, 2021

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.