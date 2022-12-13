BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as two trains were passing around the same time.

No other information is available as the Bessemer Police Department and Norfolk Southern are continuing to investigate.

