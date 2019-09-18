Car hit by train in Trussville, owner charged

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is arrested by Trussville police after his car was hit by a train. The incident occurred at 1:18 a.m. in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. A Norfolk Southern train collided with a Honda Pilot.

Officers discovered that the vehicle had driven up the tracks, away from the railroad crossing and became stuck. At the time of the collision, no one was in the vehicle.

Officers began to search for the driver and found him, 33-year-old Ryan Mitchell of Newell, Alabama, on the 200 block of Main Street.

Upon seeing police, Mitchell ran away and was captured after a brief foot chase. Mitchell was arrested for public intoxication and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He is currently in the Trussville City Jail.

The vehicle was towed from the area and train traffic has resumed.

You can view the police report shared on social media below (app users click here!).