SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A train derailment that occurred Monday night in Talladega County has resulted in crews attending to the scene.

The train derailed in the area of Church Street right before Truman Road off Highway 21. The roadway is open for traffic to still drive through. Crews have reportedly been at work for over five hours. There were no injuries reported in the derailment.

(Courtesy: Vicki Porter)

One neighbor who lives on the other side of the tracks told CBS 42 that the incident happened sometime after 3 p.m. and she believes it was a 30-car train. Four cars have been confirmed to have been derailed off the track.

CBS 42 has reached out to railroad officials but did not hear back at the time of this article’s publication. It is unknown how long it will take to remove the train from the rails.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.