Train blocks entrance to Gardendale neighborhood, residents having to crawl under and over to get home

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A train that is blocking the entrance to a small neighborhood on McCormack Drive in Gardendale will not be moved until early Friday morning, the city’s mayor said Thursday.

According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, the crossing has been blocked since before noon Thursday. He said that the city received a notice from CSX that the train will not be moved until around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Hogeland said that a woman was getting her CPAP machine and medication handed to her over the track because she couldn’t get to her house. Residents are having to crawl over and under the train to get to their homes, the mayor told CBS 42.

One of the residents has a special needs son that missed his Miracle League game Thursday night, he said, and some residents abandoned their cars to walk to their homes on the other side of the train.

Mayor Hogeland says that he is working with CSX to try and get the train moved sooner.

