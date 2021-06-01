Trailer catches fire in Shelby County after man accidentally leaves stove on

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire departments responded to a trailer fire in Shelby County Tuesday evening.

According to Shelby County Volunteer Fire Chief Cain Reed, the resident of the trailer was outside sitting on the deck eating dinner when he noticed a fire inside the trailer. It is reported that he had accidentally left the stove on.

No one was injured in the fire but the trailer is likely a total loss now, according to Reed. Most rooms sustained heavy smoke, water and fire damage.

No other information has been released at this time.