Traffic delay on Highway 280 after vehicle veers off the road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working to clear the roadway after a vehicle veered off the road on Highway 280 Sunday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., a driver on Highway 280 left the roadway and struck a sign before flipping their car, according to witnesses. This happened on US-280 West, just past Rocky Ridge Road.

The officer at the scene said the driver is ok and is responsive.

Delays can be expected until the accident scene is clear.

