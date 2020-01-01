Traffic accident near Wetumpka kills 3, injures 1; ALEA State Troopers investigating

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/MONTGOMERY POST) — An early morning crash Wednesday claimed the lives of three people and injured one person on Rifle Range Road near Peace Church Road, five miles east of Wetumpka. The single-vehicle crash happened at 2:28 a.m.

According to ALEA State Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, the victims were in a 1997 Lexus ES300 when it left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The wreck killed the driver, Ladarious Antonio Griffin, 25, of Montgomery and the two passengers Charnavia Lashay Hinkle, 22, of Montgomery and Lamisha Nicole Avera, 22, of Wetumpka. According to State Trooper Carswell, the three victims were not wearing their seatbelt.

The only survivor, who was wearing a seatbelt, was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

ALEA State Troopers are continuing the investigation.

