Traffic accident causes power outage in Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookside Police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that caused power outages Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to Coalburg Road near Serenity Lane where a vehicle hit a power pole causing electricity to go out in the area.

At this time, the roadway is blocked while emergency crews work to clear the scene. Alabama Power, Brookside Police and Fire are at the scene.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area if possible.