Trader Joe’s implements rules to make social distancing possible while shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The scene at the Trader Joe’s at The Summit Monday reminded one shopper of Black Friday.

“Except this is kind of the opposite where it’s not that crazy and people are just patiently waiting,” Brooke Holsonback said after she finished shopping. “I think that, especially here, people are being super respectful of the workers inside and of other people’s space, so that’s pretty awesome.”

The grocery shopping giant has taken action to enforce social distancing nationwide across its stores. Each location settled on a capacity that allows its patrons to stay six feet away from each other while shopping. At The Summit, that number is 40 and when one customer leaves, another can enter.

Sam Clement only had to wait 30 seconds to enter the store.

“[It was] pretty quiet,” Clement said. “Just easier to get in and get out, stay clean.”

One person who went to Trader Joe’s Monday wasn’t there to shop. The coronavirus cut Katelynne Robinson’s freshman year at the University of South Alabama short, so she came home and looked for a job to do while taking online classes.

“I realized that the only things that are open are grocery stores and pharmacies,” Robinson said. “I’m really good with customer service, so I thought it would be a good opportunity.”

The overwhelming feeling from customers Monday was not frustration, but appreciation.

“It was a really good experience,” Holsonback said. “All of the workers were super helpful. They’re definitely staying true to the rules. We’re all having to stand six feet apart outside the store. Overall, great experience. They’re all having really good attitudes about it.”

LATEST POSTS