BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Alabaster reported that a tractor trailer become stuck at on 11th Avenue railroad crossing around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

The 11th Avenue railroad crossing is next to city hall. The Highway 119 railroad crossing is closed next to the Alabaster City Schools Central Office for repairs at this moment as well.

Drivers are recommended to avoid the area and use Thompson Road, Fulton Springs Road or First Avenue West as a detour.