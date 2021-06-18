Tractor-trailer overturns along ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A tractor-trailer overturned at “Dead Man’s Curve” on I-20 and spilled a powder used to make concrete from the trailer.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports that a hazmat unit is on the scene and working to clean up the powder. They say that the powder is non-hazardous.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Traffic has been diverted to 1st Avenue due to the lane closures from the accident. Authorities say that the clean-up will be an extended operation.