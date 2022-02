HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are currently on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on the off-ramp of I-65 onto Hwy 31.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the ramp is currently closed. Anyone travelling in this direction is asked to seek an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.