Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Bret is maintaining its strength with winds of 70 mph according to the Hurricane Hunters. It is close to hurricane strength, but Bret is battling moderate wind shear. This will prevent it from getting much stronger, and it will maintain its intensity for the next 12 hours. It will track west into the Caribbean by Friday and continue to weaken as the wind shear increases. Bret is forecast to degenerate into an open wave Saturday night.

Invest 93L has strengthened into Tropical Depression 4 in the Central Atlantic. It is actually right behind Bret. It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm soon and would get the name Cindy. This system will track to the NW across the open Atlantic waters and be just north of the Lesser Antilles by early Monday. It is expected to battle moderate wind shear in 2-3 days, and it is forecast to weaken back to a tropical depression by next Tuesday.