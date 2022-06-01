Today is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is forecast to be an active one with an above average number of named storms once again. Forecasters at NOAA and Colorado State are calling for around 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 10 are expected to become hurricanes, and 3 to 6 are forecast to become major hurricanes.

The forecast reasoning for the above-average season is due to a La Nina across the Pacific Ocean. It is expected to maintain itself or possibly transition to a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation. This means the wind shear is low across the Atlantic Basin, and that means more storms can develop. The Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic water temperatures are also warmer than average, and this is fuel for the storms to develop.

Now is the time to be prepared before something develops. Make sure you have all of your insurance policies up-to-date and have a plan if one moves across Alabama. Typically, we have the weakening storms over the Birmingham area, but they can still produce torrential flooding rain and wind damage.

The list of the names for the 2022 season start with Alex and end with Walter. Hopefully, we do not have to exhaust this whole list.

What We are Watching: The remnants of Agatha in the Pacific will continue to move northeast across the Yucatan Peninsula today. It is interacting with a trough of low pressure over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. As the remnants move into the Southeast Gulf, conditions are favorable for a tropical depression, or possibly a tropical storm (Alex), to develop by this weekend. This new system will move northeast toward Southern Florida and will bring that state a lot of rain. This is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next few days.





There is also a weak trough northeast of the Bahamas. It is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next few days. NHC is giving this a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.