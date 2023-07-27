HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Earth movers are a common site in Hoover these days.

Especially in the Trace Crossings area. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato told CBS 42 the demand for the area is at an all-time high, and it began with a blessing in disguise.

“The best thing in the world that happened to us was the Barons moving downtown,” Brocato said. “And the best thing that ever happened to downtown was the Barons moving to Birmingham. It opened up opportunities for them, and it opened up opportunities for us.”

On Thursday, Brocato was on hand for a new tenant in the area, Revere Control Systems. It’s a $75 million industrial automation company Hoover successfully fought off other cities for it to remain in Hoover. Revere Control Systems owner Bob Adams said the conversation with Hoover about relocating began with a cold call.

“That was a cold call for them to walk in when I’ve been stressing with this for a year where we’re going to move to and what are we going to do?” Adams said. “Hoover wasn’t necessarily on my list because I didn’t see how that would all work out.”

But as Trace Crossings thrives, what of their neighbors, Patton Creek and The Galleria? Have their best days passed? Brocato said no.

“We are working with the owners of that, and you are going to see an entirely new redevelopment there,” Brocato said. “We talked about walkability and that mixed-use feeling. That’s what you will see coming in that development and we hope very soon.”

The City of Hoover offered $580,000 in tax breaks to keep Revere Control Systems in Hoover. An investment in the city’s future that leaders believe will offer a return for decades.