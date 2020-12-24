TPD using helicopter program to protect residents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Criminals beware! The Tuscaloosa Police Department is using their helicopters to protect shoppers.

Pilot Brian Canterbury says the operation is called “Shopper Chopper”.

“We try to do this every year to increase the police departments visibility around all the busy shopping areas around Christmas time to look for suspicious activity in the parking lots and hopefully be a deterrent for anybody who might be there to break into cars,” Canterbury said.

From Thanksgiving through January 2, helicopters will fly over local malls and shopping centers between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. at night. The aircraft is outfitted with high-tech cameras including an infrared thermal camera that can record video day and night.

“If we see someone going through the parking lot pulling on car door handles like they are trying to find unlocked cars or if we see suspicious people hanging around,” Canterbury said.

Police encourage shoppers to still be aware of their surroundings, lock their car doors, and keep valuables out of sight.

The “Shopper Chopper” operation has been used by police for more than 20 years.