TPD searching for man who fired gun after robbing victim at a car wash Christmas morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is actively searching for a man they say fired gunshots at a victim he robbed at a car wash on Christmas morning.

According to TPD, 24-year-old Terrence Cortez Williams is wanted on attempted murder and first-degree robbery charges. He refused to surrender to authorities Wednesday and is still on the loose.

Officers were called to the car wash in the 1600 block of Skyland Boulevard East after the victim and multiple witnesses say a man stole several items and then proceeded to fire a gun in their direction. A search then began for Williams after he was named a suspect.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Williams was found and authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop in front of TPD’s East precinct. He refused to stop and drove down University Boulevard East at speeds of up to 80 mph.

Williams later abandoned his car in the area of Third Place East in the Alberta area. As of 4 p.m., officers have yet to find him.

Williams is identified as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 194 pounds with brown eyes.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867. He is considered armed and dangerous.