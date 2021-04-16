TPD: Man suffers ‘serious’ head injuries after being attacked with axe, suspect still on the loose

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating an attempted murder after a man suffered “serious” head injuries when he was attacked with an axe Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, the victim and a woman were traveling in the 3100 block of McFarland Boulevard E just before 5 p.m. when a person jumped from the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle and began to attack the victim.

TPD says the victim and suspect have been involved in an ongoing dispute. The suspect has yet to be arrested.

The victim has only been identified as a 31-year-old man. They sustained serious head injuries but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.