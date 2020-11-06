TPD investigating shooting caused by apparent argument, victim in serious condition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Palisades Drive around 12:30 p.m. Officers discovered one victim suffering from injuries at the scene. They are now being treated.

Authorities believe the shooting was caused by a disagreement between the victim and suspect. At this time no suspects are in custody but several persons of interest are being sought after.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

