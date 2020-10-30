TPD increasing patrols ahead of UA game, Halloween celebrations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is stepping up patrols ahead of a big weekend.

Two major events going on in Tuscaloosa Saturday night as kids will be out trick or treating and, of course, it’s game day.

Alabama will be taking on Mississippi State at Bryant Denny Stadium. It’s the first time in many years Halloween and game day occur on the same night.

TPD Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says officers will be working around the clock to protect the community.

“We will be out having extra patrols and we will have officers out in neighborhoods as well as at the ball game on the strip. It is important to make sure the community stays safe, especially during these times. We want everyone to come out and enjoy and have a good time at the ball game,” Sanders said.

Karen Garris is happy to hear that law enforcement will be keeping a watchful eye on the little kids trick or treating as well as Alabama football fans. Garris has three grandkids and her family is going out Saturday night for Halloween.

“That’s going to be a good mixture because you’re going to have people going everywhere, traffic everywhere. So, I want people to be safe and watch out for the kids and keep them safe and keep an eye in front and in back of you and go slow on the roads when you’re around these babies,” Garris said.

The Crimson Tide game will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

LATEST POSTS