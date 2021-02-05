TPD identifies person of interest who sent ‘troubling’ letters to churches, businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has identified a person of interest in an investigation into 16 suspicious letters and packages being dropped off at businesses and churches.

The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, is being interviewed in relation to this case. TPD says he is not expected to face any criminal charges.

The investigation began on Jan. 23 after several businesses and churches said they received “troubling” letters. In total, TPD has accounted for 16 letters and packages across the city.

CBS 42 spoke with one pastor who received a letter, saying it contained racist remarks.

“It was a lot of derogatory comments toward people of color,” Pastor Ray Sullivan said. “And it’s awful some of the things being said—racial statistics—It was mean spirited altogether. As the pastor of River of life, I will never condone racism, or hatred of anyone of any color or any race because it’s not godly and I hope this man is apprehended.”

While the suspect will not be identified, TPD does say he does not reside or work in Tuscaloosa County.