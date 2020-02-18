TPD: 1 dead in Tuscaloosa neighborhood shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Violent Crimes Unit, one male victim was pronounced dead after being shot at the intersection of 24th Street and Fosters Ferry Road.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

