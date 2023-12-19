TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa non-profit is working to make sure hundreds of families have a merry Christmas.

Tuesday afternoon, volunteers from Child Abuse Prevention Services handed out hundreds of toys and gave away gift cards to families seated in cars in a long line along Dragons Lane.

Grandmother Lorraine Stewart calls the event an early Christmas, and she and her family are grateful for the toys and free turkeys.

“I think it’s great that they have the heart to give things away, because most people can’t afford to get toys for their kids these days, and food prices went up, and people are going through stuff in their life so this is a blessing,” said Stewart.

Many families later drove to the Souths Finest Meats on 10th Avenue to turn in their gift cards to get their turkeys. The meat store is partnering with Child Abuse Prevention Services to make sure 200 families get a good meal for the holiday weekend.

“Food insecurity is a terrible thing. There shouldn’t one family in Alabama, let alone Tuscaloosa that don’t have food to eat. It is the season for giving and your going to bless lots of kids who would normally not have a good Christmas. To be able to go into their homes to provide clothing, and toys and food just means a lot to folks,” said board president for CAPS Terry Banks.