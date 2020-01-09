Town hall meeting planned in Lake View

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Lake View is expected to hold a town hall meeting during Thursday evening’s city council meeting.

All of this follows after council members filed a petition for the impeachment of the mayor, Paul Calhoun, back in December 2019, with dozens of allegations, including accusations of drinking on the job and interfering with police investigations.

Calhoun is also facing two Alabama ethics violations, which are currently under review by the Attorney General.

The meeting is expected to be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

