BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — How to stop the violence in the city—that’s what brought community leaders together to hear from neighbors Tuesday night. This comes as homicides in the Magic City top over 100.

“Any time that you’re in a crisis, every second counts and we want to make sure that as taxpayers, that those folks who need to respond to us that they are responding to us and hearing our concerns,” Scales said.

About a dozen elected leaders from local to state officials were front and center to listen.

“They believe that they have been overlooked, left out of the process and at the end of the day, this is just not working,” Scales said.

Roebuck Neighborhood President Becky Wallace who said things are moving backwards since she’s lived in the community for the last 25 years.

“We keep asking, we keep reporting, but we keep getting ourselves in situations for reporting when the city should be responsible for that,” Wallace said.

No one from the City of Birmingham was at Monday’s meeting to hear her concerns directly to hear those concerns Monday.

“We can’t arrest our enemies,” Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said. “If you want to do something about this you have to change the trajectory of people’s vies. But when you do something unorthodox like that, you have to have the courage to deal with blowback.”

Officials present at the town hall said they’re committed to help how they can in their roles.

“We have to have cooperation from the community,” 10th Circuit Court Ciminal Division Judge Hon. Michael Streety said. “We just cannot simply do it by ourselves.”

Streety said it’s going to take everyone coming together.

“If the old ways aren’t working, then let’s change it,” Wallace said.

City leaders including Mayor Randall Woodfin and Chief Scott Thurmond were invited. Scales says that Thurmond had to get permission from the mayor’s office to attend and that did not happen.

Scales handed out packets with all of the contact information of people in leadership roles statewide who oversee people in her district to better connect them to help they ask for.