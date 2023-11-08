Content sponsored by UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.

There are few things that will get you up and moving like a Tower of Power show, so get your boogie shoes on because that’s exactly who’s coming to UAB’s Alys Stephens Center this Friday.

Together since the late 1960s, Tower of Power is a 10-headed monster of funk and soul, with a full horn section blazing away over a skintight rhythm section.

Whether they’re performing some of their classic hits like “What Is Hip?” or “This Time It’s Real,” or some of their more recent material, Tower of Power, led by sax player and musical director Emilio Castillo and superb vocalist Mike Jerel, are a guaranteed good time.

And at the heart of this R&B beast, sits drummer David Garibaldi.

Garibaldi has been with the band for most of its five-decade career, though he’s also played with Natalie Cole, Boz Scaggs, the Yellowjackets and more.

Garibaldi is an absolute all-star percussionist, and while his skills speak for themself, this is further proven by his being named on Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time ” back in 2016.

And don’t be fooled, this isn’t just a “greatest hits” revue. While you’ll certainly hear all the band’s soulful classics, Garibaldi says the band is constantly evolving– even after 55 years– and because of that, they have as strong a relationship with their audience as ever.

Taking place in Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall, and with ticket prices starting as low as $39, don’t miss out on the chance for a groovin’ good time—Tower of Power style.

