BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that the tourism industry generated a record $2.4 billion in economic impact for Jefferson County in 2022, matching the previous record set in 2019, which signals an official return to pre-pandemic travel.

Birmingham is more popular than ever as a destination for business, leisure and sports travel,” John Oros, President and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a press release Tuesday. “Visitors to our region enjoy first-class facilities, rich history, world-class dining and shopping, and a wide-range of entertainment options.”

The greater Birmingham area hosted nearly 4 million overnight visitors in 2022. This was a 7% increase from 2021 and the highest count in the past five years. Tourism in Jefferson County alone supported 51,000 full-time jobs in 2022, a stark contrast to roughly 30,000 tourism-related jobs in 2020.

“The tourism industry is more than just higher hotel occupancies, ticket sales, average rates, average checks and a source of new taxes – it’s about people and jobs,” Oros said in a press release. “This industry provides ladders of opportunity to those seeking a fulfilling career. And in today’s environment, high paying jobs and careers are available for those who have a sense of hospitality, service and desire to take care of others.”

The total taxes generated for the state by this tourism exceeded $183 million. Furthermore, local government received $100 million in taxes from area tourism.

Visitor spending patterns remained consistent year-over-year, with transportation topping the list. Dining remained the second-highest expenditure, followed by lodging, recreation and retail.

This data was generated through the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual economic impact study, conducted by Dr. Keivan Deravi, president of Montgomery-based Economic Research Services, Inc.