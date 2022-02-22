The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties until Midnight
- Cullman
- Marion
- Lamar
- Fayette
- Winston
- Walker
- Colbert
- Franklin
- Limestone
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Morgan
- Jackson
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes. Stay tuned to CBS 42 on air or online for the latest weather information.
Have Your Severe Weather Plan Ready To Go!
Find your nearest storm shelter
Make a severe weather kit
Program a NOAA weather radio
