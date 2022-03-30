A tornado watch is in effect for the following Central Alabama counties until 1 AM:
- Marion
- Lamar
- Fayette
- Pickens
- Sumter
- Winston
- Walker
- Tuscaloosa
- Greene
- Hale
- Marengo
- Cullman
- Jefferson
- Bibb
- Perry
- Dallas
- Blount
- Shelby
- Chilton
- Autauga
- Lowndes
- Etowah
- St. Clair
- Talladega
- Coosa
- Elmore
- Montgomery
This also includes the following counties in North Alabama:
- Lauderdale
- Colbert
- Franklin
- Limestone
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Morgan
- Jackson
- Marshall
- DeKalb
Storms will be capable this evening of destructive straight-line winds that could exceed 80 mph in some spots, tornadoes, and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding. Be prepared for storms overnight, and treat both Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with respect tonight. If you lose power, you can watch CBS 42 coverage at CBS42.com or on the CBS42 News app.
