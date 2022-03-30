A tornado watch is in effect for the following Central Alabama counties until 1 AM:

Marion

Lamar

Fayette

Pickens

Sumter

Winston

Walker

Tuscaloosa

Greene

Hale

Marengo

Cullman

Jefferson

Bibb

Perry

Dallas

Blount

Shelby

Chilton

Autauga

Lowndes

Etowah

St. Clair

Talladega

Coosa

Elmore

Montgomery

This also includes the following counties in North Alabama:

Lauderdale

Colbert

Franklin

Limestone

Lawrence

Madison

Morgan

Jackson

Marshall

DeKalb

Storms will be capable this evening of destructive straight-line winds that could exceed 80 mph in some spots, tornadoes, and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding. Be prepared for storms overnight, and treat both Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with respect tonight. If you lose power, you can watch CBS 42 coverage at CBS42.com or on the CBS42 News app.