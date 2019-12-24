Tornado warning sirens didn’t sound before deadly twister

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (AP) Warning sirens failed to sound before a tornado struck a north Alabama community last week, killing two people. But officials say it probably wouldn’t have mattered even if they had.

Lawrence County’s emergency management director, Johnny Cantrell, says the area where the twister hit near Town Creek is too far from warning sirens to have made a difference.

Cantrell and other officials have already met with the state’s emergency management director to discuss the problem.

Cantrell says he favors a cellphone-based warning app to let people know when a dangerous storm is approaching.