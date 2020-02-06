Tornado touches down in Mississippi

(WIAT) — Damage has been reported after several storms moved through central Mississippi.
According to the Simpson County Emergency Management Agency, there is structural damage in Northeast Simpson County, after a tornado touched down in the area.
This is video from Highway 540 in Magee, Mississippi.
So far no deaths are reported.
