EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) – 16 families are now homeless in Eutaw after an EF-1 tornado touched down late Tuesday night, tearing the roof off the Sagewood Apartments.

Breunka Whitehead and her boyfriend live in the complex and were in the bedroom when the tornado touched down. She described the storm as terrifying.

“It was scary and noisy, [with] high winds, things flipping over and it sounded like a train and all the power went out and stuff,” Whitehead said. “Then we came outside and we heard people screaming, hollering for help. It was a terrible storm.”

Eutaw mayor Latasha Johnson says there were no injuries or fatalities. However, as many as 50 residents have been displaced and are temporarily staying at Carver Middle School until they can find permanent housing.

“Oh my God I am so thankful and grateful there was no fatalities and nobody was injured and truly it was a blessing,” Johnson said. “That’s why we are going to stay in a Christmas spirit at the city and we are going to keep Christ like and continue to pray and help the people anyway we can.”

The city is working with the Red Cross to further assist storm victims. As Eutaw and its residents begin to rebuild, the city is asking the public for help raise funds for victims. You can donate by contacting Eutaw City Hall or dropping off donations at the location.