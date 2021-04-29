Tornado cleanup continues at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Oak Mountain State Park is continuing its recovery efforts following the tornado that devastated parts of the park, as well as several communities in Shelby County back in March.

Since the storm, park officials have been hard at work removing the downed trees that fell across the park. Officials are now working to burn them and are keeping a fire burning constantly to speed up the process.

Oak Mountain has been hit hard financially with some parts of the park being closed due to the storm. With Memorial Day coming up, staff are hoping to have the entire park reopened to help bring in more money. Most of the park is now open to the public, except the back side which houses Flip Side Water Sports and a fishing center.

“Because we do depend upon everything we take in as that’s what we run on. That’s our operational fund is what we take in. We get no general fund money so we are not funded by the state,” said Kelly Ezell, superintendent of Oak Mountain State Park.

Park staff say they are also waiting for a risk management evaluation to be complete by the state to help them replace some of the items lost in the storm.

To donate to the park, click here.