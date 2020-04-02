Tommy Tuberville talks Senate campaign, coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite a health pandemic and suggested social distancing, Tommy Tuberville is still working to get his message out there on why he is the best person to go head-to-head with Doug Jones for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

In an interview with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Thursday morning, the former Auburn football coach-turned-politician spoke about how despite social distancing, he is working to reach new people online. He also spoke about the government response to the coronavirus and other topics.

Tuberville is vying for the Republican nomination to the seat against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A runoff election between the two will be held July 14

See the full interview here.

