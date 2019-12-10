Tommy Tuberville stirs controversy with Facebook post about drag queens

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn football coach and Senate hopeful Tommy Tuberville became the center of controversy Monday after posting a derogatory message on Facebook about a group of drag queens that took part in a Christmas parade in Opelika over the weekend.

“Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend,” Tuberville wrote on his campaign Facebook page Monday. “What is next?”

The post was accompanied by a photo of four men dressed in drag who were part of the Opelika Christmas Parade Saturday.

Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend. What is next? Posted by Tommy Tuberville on Monday, December 9, 2019

As of Monday night, the post had received over 1,800 reactions and had been shared nearly 700 times. Of the 3,600 people who commented on the post, many of the messages condemned Tuberville’s views on the matter.

“It is disheartening to think that you all are teaching your kids and grandkids to spread this kind of hatred, as well as such a judgmental attitude towards anyone who is in any way different than you,” Samantha Jackson wrote on the post. :Aren’t all sins created equal under the eyes of God? “

Tuberville gave a response to the controversy to sister station WRBL Monday.

“Christmas is about celebrating with family. Our public celebrations out to be family friendly for young and old,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville is running for the U.S. Senate’s Alabama seat in the Republican primary, which will be held March 3, 2020.

LATEST POSTS