Tom Hanks finds out he’s Mr. Rogers’ 6th cousin

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood,” in theaters on Nov. 22. (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

(CNN) — Talk about getting into character!

Actor Tom Hanks just found out Sunday that he’s related to Fred Rogers – the man who played Mr. Rogers on the children’s tv show.

The two are sixth cousins, ancestry.com discovered.

And Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers in the upcoming film, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

Hanks says he didn’t know they were related when he took the role.

The actors share a fifth great grandfather — who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th century.

“It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” premiers Nov. 22.

